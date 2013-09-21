Circle of RageCast off the shackles of genre
Circle of Rage
Five malcontents from Kent. Two sets of brothers and a Mark decide to cast off the shackles of genre and inject passion, heart and soul in their music above all else.
Aggressive, politically motivated, hardcore inspired music, championing the anti-establishment views of many a great band before them.
Instead of mere imitation, they marry influences with fresh structural concepts, retaining both originality and independence. This is hardcore punk, but not as you know it.
Circle of Rage Tracks
Fear Does Not Exist In This Dojo
Food For Thought
Food For Thought
Unnatural Selection
Unnatural Selection
