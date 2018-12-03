Amie ComeauxBorn 4 December 1976. Died 21 December 1997
Amie Comeaux
1976-12-04
Amie Comeaux Biography
Amie Noelle Comeaux (December 4, 1976 – December 21, 1997) was an American country music singer who gained fame in her teens. Her debut album, Moving Out, was released on Polydor Records in 1994, and it produced the single "Who's She to You", a No. 64 on the Billboard country charts. Two posthumous albums, A Very Special Angel and Memories Left Behind, were issued in 1998 and 2007, respectively.
Amie Comeaux Tracks
Oh No Not Love Again
Amie Comeaux
Oh No Not Love Again
Oh No Not Love Again
I Want The First To Last
Amie Comeaux
I Want The First To Last
I Want The First To Last
Written In The Stars
Amie Comeaux
Written In The Stars
Written In The Stars
Moving Out
Amie Comeaux
Moving Out
Moving Out
Blue
Amie Comeaux
Blue
Blue
Amie Comeaux Links
