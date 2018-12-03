Amie Noelle Comeaux (December 4, 1976 – December 21, 1997) was an American country music singer who gained fame in her teens. Her debut album, Moving Out, was released on Polydor Records in 1994, and it produced the single "Who's She to You", a No. 64 on the Billboard country charts. Two posthumous albums, A Very Special Angel and Memories Left Behind, were issued in 1998 and 2007, respectively.