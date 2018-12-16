Peanut60s girl pop
Peanut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2006087a-f8e6-40eb-a2bf-5caf3505aa56
Peanut Tracks
Sort by
I'm Waiting For The Day
Peanut
I'm Waiting For The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Waiting For The Day
Last played on
Home Of The Brave
Peanut
Home Of The Brave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Of The Brave
Last played on
Peanut Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist