Val McDermid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20049bec-e30c-4ad0-b7f4-16e3747707f9
Val McDermid Biography (Wikipedia)
Val McDermid, FRSE, FRSL (born 4 June 1955) is a Scottish crime writer, best known for a series of suspense novels featuring Dr. Tony Hill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Val McDermid Performances & Interviews
- Val McDermid - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026f84s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026f84s.jpg2014-09-10T16:20:00.000ZMark Radcliffe presents the show solo and is joined by crime author Val McDermid.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026f86k
Val McDermid - Interview
- Val McDermid talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wbfpf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wbfpf.jpg2014-03-27T17:11:00.000ZCrimewriter Val McDermid chats to Mark and Stuart about her reworking of Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey as part of The Austen Project.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wbfr3
Val McDermid talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Val McDermid Tracks
Sort by
Val McDermid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist