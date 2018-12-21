Sakari Oramo
Sakari Markus Oramo OBE (born 26 October 1965) is a Finnish conductor. He is current Chief Conductor of both the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.
Sakari Oramo Performances & Interviews
Edgard Varèse: Amériques
Critics in 1926 branded this brazen, wailing love poem to the New World a "riot". That was the point.
Edgard Varèse: Amériques
William Walton: Popular song from Façade
The piece for musical instruments and reciter that was billed as an "entertainment", rather than a concert.
William Walton: Popular song from Façade
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow
The sonic landscape changed beyond recognition during World War One – but an extraordinary beauty emerged in its music. George Butterworth died in August 1916, aged 31.
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow
Gustav Holst: The Planets
Holst's masterpiece, inspired by astrology, was completed during WWI. But the enormous orchestra it demanded made it seemingly impossible to perform, especially in wartime.
Gustav Holst: The Planets
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
Despite the confusing text and changeable music, Parry's wonderful piece is a conversation in a language that we can all join in with.
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
A musical invocation of the forest god
A short clip from Sibelius' tone poem Tapiola
A musical invocation of the forest god
Anna Meredith: Five Telegrams - Sender & Receiver
A new work by Anna Meredith and 59 Productions, drawing on communications sent by young soldiers in 1918 with digital projections, filmed outside and inside the Royal Albert Hall
Anna Meredith: Five Telegrams - Sender & Receiver
Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony - Extract
Played by the BBC Symphony Orchestra under Sakari Oramo.
Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony - Extract
Headphone mix of Holst's The Planets
Binaural recording of Holst's The Planets. From Prom 1, 2018.
Headphone mix of Holst's The Planets
Proms Youth Ensemble 2016
BBC Proms Youth Ensemble perform Tom Harrold: Raze
Proms Youth Ensemble 2016
Lotta Wennäkoski: Flounce (Prom 75, 2017)
Finnish composer Lotta Wennäkoski kicks off the Last Night with a full orchestra Flounce: 'My music doesn't describe anything – it's about topics and moods...'
Lotta Wennäkoski: Flounce (Prom 75, 2017)
Sakari Oramo conducts Sibelius Symphonies
A taste of what's to come in the BBC Symphony Orchestra 17-18 season at the Barbican
Sakari Oramo conducts Sibelius Symphonies
Sakari Oramo's speech at Last Night of the Proms 2017
Sakari Oramo gives the conductor's traditional speech at the Last Night of the Proms.
Sakari Oramo's speech at Last Night of the Proms 2017
Hornpipe from Fantasia on British Sea Songs (Last Night of the Proms)
The part of the Sea Songs that Prommers love to bob up and down to!
Hornpipe from Fantasia on British Sea Songs (Last Night of the Proms)
Richard Strauss: Daphne – Transformation Scene, 'Ich komme – ich komme' – excerpt (2017)
Star American soprano Renée Fleming returns for the shimmering 'transformation' music that closes Richard Strauss's opera Daphne.
Richard Strauss: Daphne – Transformation Scene, 'Ich komme – ich komme' – excerpt (2017)
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op 24 – excerpt (2017)
Samuel Barber paints a nostalgic portrait of the America of a simpler age. Sakari Oramo conducts the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op 24 – excerpt (2017)
Elgar: Symphony No 3 (elab. Payne) (2017)
A symphony of surging power, elaborated and completed by composer Anthony Payne from the sketches Elgar left at his death. Sakari Oramo conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Elgar: Symphony No 3 (elab. Payne) (2017)
Sakari Oramo in conversation with Clemency Burton-Hill
Sakari Oramo introduces the BBC SO's 2016-17 Barbican season.
Sakari Oramo in conversation with Clemency Burton-Hill
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor (4th movement)
With Sol Gabetta (cello) and the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramo.
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor (4th movement)
Turangalila Symphony
Olivier Messiaen
Turangalila Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Turangalila Symphony
Last played on
An American in Paris (edited Mark Clague)
George Gershwin
An American in Paris (edited Mark Clague)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
An American in Paris (edited Mark Clague)
Last played on
O dessa ögon
Anders Hillborg
O dessa ögon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
O dessa ögon
Last played on
Introduction to 'Choros' for guitar and orchestra (1929)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Introduction to 'Choros' for guitar and orchestra (1929)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Introduction to 'Choros' for guitar and orchestra (1929)
Last played on
Concerto for violin and orchestra (2nd movement)
Alban Berg
Concerto for violin and orchestra (2nd movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Concerto for violin and orchestra (2nd movement)
Last played on
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
Granville Bantock
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kg.jpglink
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
Last played on
Venables Plays Bartok
Philip Venables
Venables Plays Bartok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lgs43.jpglink
Venables Plays Bartok
Last played on
Pomp & Circumstance March no.1
Edward Elgar
Pomp & Circumstance March no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Pomp & Circumstance March no.1
Last played on
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
Last played on
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op.20
Edward Elgar
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op.20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op.20
Last played on
Ameriques
Edgard Varèse
Ameriques
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Ameriques
Last played on
Overture to The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Overture to The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Overture to The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music)
Last played on
Job - a masque for dancing
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Job - a masque for dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024s6gy.jpglink
Job - a masque for dancing
Last played on
Symphony No.6 In Eb Minor Op.111
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No.6 In Eb Minor Op.111
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No.6 In Eb Minor Op.111
First Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra
Claude Debussy
First Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
First Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra
Peacock Tales
Anders Hillborg
Peacock Tales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwn6.jpglink
Peacock Tales
Scenes historiques - Suite No.1 Op.25
Jean Sibelius
Scenes historiques - Suite No.1 Op.25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Scenes historiques - Suite No.1 Op.25
Symphony No.5
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.5
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in C Minor Op.18
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.2 in C Minor Op.18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in C Minor Op.18
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in G major, Op 7 (4th mvt)
Carl Nielsen
Symphony No 1 in G major, Op 7 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in G major, Op 7 (4th mvt)
Last played on
All is full of love
Björk
All is full of love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhq8.jpglink
All is full of love
Last played on
A Keltic Lament
John Foulds
A Keltic Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
A Keltic Lament
Last played on
The Bard Op.64
Jean Sibelius
The Bard Op.64
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
The Bard Op.64
Last played on
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.6: II. Thema (Versione II)
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.2: i. Allegro con anima
Improvisation on "Let's be happy"
Traditional Klezmer, Martin Fröst, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo & Uran Frost
Improvisation on "Let's be happy"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qwn6.jpglink
Improvisation on "Let's be happy"
Last played on
Klezmer Dance No.3 Let's be Happy
Trad (arr. Goran Frost), BBC Symphony Orchestra & Sakari Oramo
Klezmer Dance No.3 Let's be Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Klezmer Dance No.3 Let's be Happy
Composer
Clarinet Concerto (1948)
Aaron Copland
Clarinet Concerto (1948)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Clarinet Concerto (1948)
Symphony No.9 in Eb Op.70
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No.9 in Eb Op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony No.9 in Eb Op.70
Romanian Folk Dances
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Romanian Folk Dances
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in A Op.92
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7 in A Op.92
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No.7 in A Op.92
Concerto for Organ and Orchestra Op.7
Jón Leifs
Concerto for Organ and Orchestra Op.7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471f3k.jpglink
Concerto for Organ and Orchestra Op.7
Tapiola Op.112
Jean Sibelius
Tapiola Op.112
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Tapiola Op.112
Concertino in E flat
Carl Maria von Weber
Concertino in E flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Concertino in E flat
Last played on
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt)
Edvard Grieg
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt)
Last played on
Oh those eyes
Anders Hillborg
Oh those eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Oh those eyes
Last played on
Symphony No.3, Op.27 'Sinfonia Espansiva'. ii Andante pastorale
Carl Nielsen
Symphony No.3, Op.27 'Sinfonia Espansiva'. ii Andante pastorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Symphony No.3, Op.27 'Sinfonia Espansiva'. ii Andante pastorale
Last played on
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
Last played on
Symphonic Dance Op 64 no.1
Edvard Grieg
Symphonic Dance Op 64 no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Symphonic Dance Op 64 no.1
Last played on
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor - 4th mvt: Burlesque
Dmitri Shostakovich
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor - 4th mvt: Burlesque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor - 4th mvt: Burlesque
Last played on
Sospiri for strings, harp and organ, Op 70
Edward Elgar
Sospiri for strings, harp and organ, Op 70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sospiri for strings, harp and organ, Op 70
Last played on
The Fountain of Valle Giulia at Dawn (Fountains of Rome)
Ottorino Respighi
The Fountain of Valle Giulia at Dawn (Fountains of Rome)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
The Fountain of Valle Giulia at Dawn (Fountains of Rome)
Last played on
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Last played on
Quartet No 3 in D major for clarinet and strings, Op 7 (4th mvt)
Bernhard Crusell
Quartet No 3 in D major for clarinet and strings, Op 7 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02855cb.jpglink
Quartet No 3 in D major for clarinet and strings, Op 7 (4th mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
