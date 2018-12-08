One WayUnited States R&B/funk
One Way
One Way Biography (Wikipedia)
One Way was an American R&B and funk band that was popular in the late 1970s, and throughout most of the 1980s, led by singer Al Hudson. The group's most successful record was "Cutie Pie", which reached no.4 on the Billboard Soul Singles chart and no.61 on the pop chart in 1982.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cutie Pie
Don't Think About It
Under Your Spell
Lady
You Can Do It
Mr Groove
Do Your Thang
Music
Music (Full Length Version)
Lady you are
You Can Do It
Music (feat. Al Hudson)
Don't Stop (Ever Loving Me)
I'm In Love With Lovin' You
Don't Stop (Loving Me) (feat. Al Hudson)
Didn't You Know It
I Didn't Mean To Break Your Heart
One Way
You Can Do It
