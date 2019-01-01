キングギドラFormed 1993. Disbanded 2003
キングギドラ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2003b17a-b9bd-4b7f-9258-a4b18f68d751
キングギドラ Biography (Wikipedia)
King Giddra was a Japanese hip hop group that started in 1993. They were signed to the indie label P-Vine Records. After a six-year hiatus, they would go on to sign with DefStar Records, a sublabel under Sony Music Entertainment Japan (SMEJ) for their second album release.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
キングギドラ Tracks
Sort by
キングギドラ Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist