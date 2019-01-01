ScratchUS human beatboxer Kyle Jones
Scratch Biography (Wikipedia)
Kyle Jones (born in Camden, New Jersey), better known as Scratch, is an American hip hop musician who specializes in Beatboxing and vocal scratch sounds. He is best known as a former member of Grammy Award-winning band The Roots. He is well known in the hip hop and beatbox community for his outstanding ability to simulate the music of a Hip hop Turntablist using only his voice and loop machines.
