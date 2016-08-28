Tami ChynnBorn 14 June 1984
Tami Chynn
1984-06-14
Tami Chynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Tammar Anika Chin (born 14 June 1984), known by her stage name Tami Chynn, is a Jamaican singer, songwriter, and dancer.
Tami Chynn Tracks
Give It To Me
Forbidden Love
Hyperventilating
Nevah Know
Over And Over Again
Nevah Know (Bad Suh) Radio Bad Suh Riddim
Forever Your Girl
