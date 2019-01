Writing credits include Britney Spears, Madonna, Avicii, Galantis, Miike Snow, Kelis, Kylie Minogue, Ms. Dynamite, Sugababes, Christina Milian. He has worked in close collaboration with producers Bloodshy & Avant over the years. Henrik co-wrote "Toxic" with Britney Spears which became one of the biggest selling singles of 2004 in the world. Henrik also co-wrote the groundbreaking "Animal" with Miike Snow. Henrik is currently signed to Roc Nation Publishing.

