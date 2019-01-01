Henrik Jonback (born 1973) is a Swedish producer, songwriter and musician.

Writing credits include Britney Spears, Madonna, Avicii, Galantis, Miike Snow, Kelis, Kylie Minogue, Ms. Dynamite, Sugababes, Christina Milian. He has worked in close collaboration with producers Bloodshy & Avant over the years. Henrik co-wrote "Toxic" with Britney Spears which became one of the biggest selling singles of 2004 in the world. Henrik also co-wrote the groundbreaking "Animal" with Miike Snow. Henrik is currently signed to Roc Nation Publishing.