Benjamin ZanderBorn 9 March 1939
Benjamin Zander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ff53f4c-a811-4937-8a6e-03674d6b741d
Benjamin Zander Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Zander (born 9 March 1939 in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, England) is an English conductor, who is currently the musical director of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benjamin Zander Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 9 (Op.125) in D minor "Choral"; Mvt 2 Scherzo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 (Op.125) in D minor "Choral"; Mvt 2 Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 (Op.125) in D minor "Choral"; Mvt 2 Scherzo
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in C minor; 4th movement; Urlicht (Sehr feierlich, aber schlicht)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 2 in C minor; 4th movement; Urlicht (Sehr feierlich, aber schlicht)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 in C minor; 4th movement; Urlicht (Sehr feierlich, aber schlicht)
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 5th movement;
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 5th movement;
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 5th movement;
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 4th movement;
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 4th movement;
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in D minor - 2; 4th movement;
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection': Conclusion (feat. Benjamin Zander, Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Dame Sarah Connolly)
Miah Persson
Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection': Conclusion (feat. Benjamin Zander, Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Dame Sarah Connolly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dgcc.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection': Conclusion (feat. Benjamin Zander, Philharmonia Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus & Dame Sarah Connolly)
Last played on
Benjamin Zander Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Purcell: My Heart is Inditing
-
Henry Purcell
-
The intoxication of a single kiss expressed in music by Purcell
-
Iestyn Davies charms the In Tune audience with Purcell, live at London's Southbank Centre
-
Ceruleo perform Purcell's O Dive Custos Auriacae Domus
-
Glorious Purcell from Phantasm, performed live in the studio
-
Purcell: Music for Queen Mary's Funeral and Funeral Sentences
-
Composer of the Week: Purcell's theatrical works
-
Purcell: Hail! Bright Cecilia
-
Henry Purcell
Back to artist