Black Oak ArkansasFormed 1970
Black Oak Arkansas
1970
Black Oak Arkansas Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Oak Arkansas is an American Southern rock band named after the band's hometown of Black Oak, Arkansas. The band reached the height of its fame in the 1970s with ten charting albums released in that decade. Their style is punctuated by multiple guitar players and the raspy voice and on-stage antics of vocalist Jim "Dandy" Mangrum.
