Helge NorbakkenBorn 1965
Helge Norbakken
1965
Helge Norbakken Biography (Wikipedia)
Helge Andreas Norbakken (born 1965) is a Norwegian drummer known for his collaborations with Mari Boine, Jon Balke (MNO/Bathagraf/Siwan), Kari Bremnes, Maria Joao, Karl Seglem, Becaye Aw, Miki N'Doye, Jovan Pavlovic, and Anne Wylie. He is married to Dagrun Hjelleset Norbakken.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helge Norbakken Performances & Interviews
Helge Norbakken Tracks
Kroderen Line
Daniel Herskedal
Kurd Bayat Nahawand to Kurd
Daniel Herskedal
Seeds of Language
Daniel Herskedal
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
Unni Løvlid
