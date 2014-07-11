Richard DavyBorn 1465. Died 1507
Richard Davy
1465
Richard Davy Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Davy (c. 1465–1507) was a Renaissance composer, organist and choirmaster, one of the most represented in the Eton Choirbook.
Richard Davy Tracks
O Domine caeli terraeque creator
Richard Davy
O Domine caeli terraeque creator
O Domine caeli terraeque creator
Mine Heart
Richard Davy
Mine Heart
Mine Heart
O Domine celi terreque
Richard Davy
O Domine celi terreque
O Domine celi terreque
