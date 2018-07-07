Little Caesar & the Romans were an American musical group from Los Angeles active briefly in the 1960s.

The Romans minus Little Caesar began recording in 1959 as The Cubans, but changed their name to The Upfronts after the Bay of Pigs Invasion. They had three hits: the first and biggest was the nostalgic tune "Those Oldies but Goodies (Reminds Me of You)", a #9 Pop and #28 R&B hit in 1961. It was written by Nick Curinga and Paul Politi. Charles Wright, the famous leader of Charles Wright and his Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, at the time was A&R Director for Del-Fi Records. Wright played both piano and bass on the original "Hit" recording of "Those Oldies But Goodies (Reminds Me of You)". The follow-up, "Hully Gully Again", hit #54, and subsequent release "Memories of those Oldies but Goodies" bubbled under at #101. They also released a full-length album[which?] on Del-Fi Records.

David Johnson served a lengthy prison term beginning shortly after "Hully Gully Again", and when he was released from prison, he reformed a group using the name Little Caesar and the Romans. They worked briefly in the mid seventies, performing at Art Laboe's Club on the Sunset Strip. Singer Rickie Lee Jones was a back up singer for that show.