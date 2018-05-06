Atticus Matthew Cowper Ross (born 16 January 1968) is an English musician, songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer. Along with Trent Reznor, Ross won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Social Network in 2010. In 2013, the pair won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for their soundtrack to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. In 2016, Ross became a member of Trent Reznor's band Nine Inch Nails.