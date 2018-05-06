Atticus RossMusician, producer, engineer and film composer. Born 16 January 1968
Atticus Ross
1968-01-16
Atticus Ross Biography
Atticus Matthew Cowper Ross (born 16 January 1968) is an English musician, songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer. Along with Trent Reznor, Ross won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Social Network in 2010. In 2013, the pair won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for their soundtrack to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. In 2016, Ross became a member of Trent Reznor's band Nine Inch Nails.
Atticus Ross Tracks
Hand Covers Bruise
Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross
Technically, Missing
Trent Reznor
What Have We Done To Each Other?
Trent Reznor
Sugar Storm
Trent Reznor
At Risk
Trent Reznor
With Suspicion
Trent Reznor
Still Gone
Trent Reznor
Strange Activities
Trent Reznor
Secrets
Trent Reznor
The Way He Looks At Me
Trent Reznor
Like Home
Trent Reznor
Something Disposable
Trent Reznor
Procedural
Trent Reznor
Clue Two
Trent Reznor
Clue One
Trent Reznor
Appearances
Trent Reznor
Empty Places
Trent Reznor
Pieces Form the Whole
Trent Reznor
Pinned and Mounted
Trent Reznor
Later Into the Night
Trent Reznor
John Carpenter's Halloween
Trent Reznor
13 Ghosts II
Trent Reznor
A Familiar Taste
Trent Reznor
A Minute To Breathe
Trent Reznor
Juno
Trent Reznor
Hand Covers Bruise
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Backgruond Noise from Gone Girl
Trent Reznor
In Motion
Trent Reznor
GONE GIRL (2014): Sugar Storm
Atticus Ross
GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (2011): Hypomania
Atticus Ross
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46 - In The Hall Of The Mountain King
Edvard Grieg
Convoy Destruct
Atticus Ross
Gattling Gun
Aticuss Ross
Movement
Atticus Ross
Carnegie's Demise
Atticus Ross
The Convoy
Atticus Ross
