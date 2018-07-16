Bart HowardBorn 1 June 1915. Died 21 February 2004
Bart Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1febab34-36bb-499c-a370-10080d3079f2
Bart Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Bart Howard (born Howard Joseph Gustafson, June 1, 1915 – February 21, 2004) was an American composer and songwriter, most notably of the jazz standard "Fly Me to the Moon", which has been performed by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Della Reese, Bobby Womack, Diana Krall, June Christy, Brenda Lee, and Astrud Gilberto, among others. It is played frequently by jazz and popular musicians around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bart Howard Performances & Interviews
Bart Howard Tracks
Sort by
Fly me to the moon
Frank Sinatra
Fly me to the moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Fly me to the moon
Last played on
Fly me to the Moon
Bart Howard
Fly me to the Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
Fly me to the Moon
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Bart Howard
Fly me to the moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4kc.jpglink
Fly me to the moon
Last played on
Fly Me To The Moon
Julie London
Fly Me To The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlp6.jpglink
Fly Me To The Moon
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Bart Howard
Fly me to the moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly me to the moon
Ensemble
Last played on
Fly me off the Handel
George Frideric Handel
Fly me off the Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Fly me off the Handel
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Oscar Peterson
Fly me to the moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Fly me to the moon
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Bart Howard
Fly me to the moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly me to the moon
Performer
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Jeremy Walker, Alexander Orr, HOWARD, Jan Franco Ameri, Bart Howard, Westminster Cathedral Choir & John Flinder
Fly me to the moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly me to the moon
Conductor
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
Bart Howard
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bart Howard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist