Ilham al-Madfai Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilham al-Madfai (Arabic: إلهام المدفعي) (born c. 1942) is an Iraqi guitarist, singer and composer. al-Madfai's synthesis of Western guitar stylings with traditional Iraqi music has made him a popular performer in his native country and throughout the Middle East. Beginning in 1999, al-Madfai released a string of albums on EMI's label, including his platinum[citation needed] eponymous debut, Ilham al-Madfai (1999), Live at the Hard Rock Cafe (2001), Baghdad (2003) and The Voice of Iraq: The Best of Ilham al-Madfai (2005). In 2009, Al-Madfai released Dishdasha. His Western-inspired compositions led to a nickname; "The Baghdad Beatle".
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 33 - A Celebration of Iraqi Music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezz2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-09T05:26:12
9
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 33 - A Celebration of Iraqi Music
Royal Albert Hall
