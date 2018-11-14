Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs
Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs
Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs were an English novelty band that issued a few recordings in the early 1970s.
Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs was a band name created to promote the hit single "Seaside Shuffle". The name was not a reference to any particular band member, but was a pun on the name of the Jurassic flying reptile pterodactyl. Notable band members were Jona Lewie (composer/vocals/accordion) and Keef Trouble (percussion).
