John “Juke” LoganBorn 11 September 1946. Died 30 August 2013
John "Juke" Logan (September 11, 1946 – August 30, 2013) was an American electric blues harmonica player, musician, singer, pianist and songwriter. He is best known for his harmonica playing on the theme music for television programs (Home Improvement and Roseanne) and films (Crossroads and La Bamba). In addition to playing on many other musicians' work, Logan released four solo albums, and wrote songs for Poco, John Mayall and Gary Primich.
I Do Alright
Lonely Freedom
Fan The Flames
Nosy Neighbors (feat. John “Juke” Logan)
