Mary Coughlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Coughlan (born 5 May 1956) is an Irish singer and actress.[not in citation given]
Detour Ahead
The Ice Cream Man
Delaney's Gone Back On The Wine
Let It Be Me
I Get Along Without You Very Well
I Never Entered My Mind
Magdalen Laundry
A Leaf From A Tree
Man of the World
Invisible to You
Handbags & Gladrags
Fog in Monterey
I Can't Make You Love Me if You Don't
Pull Up To The Bumper
The Beach (Live)
Red Ribbon
Ancient Rain
Wasn't Expecting That
The Double Cross
The Secret Of Living
Hermione Hennessy, Eleanor McEvoy, Mary Coughlan, Sharon Shannon & Gemma Hayes
FRANCIS OF ASSISI
Whiskey didn't Kill the Pain
I Can't Make You Love Me
The Beach
Upcoming Events
5
Jan
2019
Mary Coughlan
Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, UK
19
Jan
2019
Mary Coughlan, Frances Black and Sharon Shannon
Colab at the Savoy Centre, Glasgow, UK
6
Apr
2019
Mary Coughlan
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
8
Apr
2019
Mary Coughlan
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
9
Apr
2019
Mary Coughlan
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
