Rita PavoneBorn 23 August 1945
Rita Pavone
1945-08-23
Rita Pavone Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Pavone (born 23 August 1945) is an Italian ballad and rock singer who enjoyed success through the 1960s. Pavone is also an actress.
Rita Pavone Tracks
Heart
Heart
Viva La Pappa Col Pomodoro
Il Geghege
Il Geghege
Wenn Ich Ein Junge War
Wenn Ich Ein Junge War
Che M’Importanta Del Mondo
Che M’Importanta Del Mondo
