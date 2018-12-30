The FortunesEnglish harmony beat group. Formed 1963
The Fortunes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049ty74.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fdee335-d0e1-43c4-89d0-6b1f260fe21b
The Fortunes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fortunes are an English harmony beat group. Formed in Birmingham, the Fortunes first came to prominence and international acclaim in 1965, when "You've Got Your Troubles" broke into the US and UK Top 10s. Afterwards, they had a succession of hits including "Here It Comes Again" and "Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again"; continuing into the 1970s with more globally successful releases such as "Storm in a Teacup" and "Freedom Come, Freedom Go".
In 1966, their manager, Reginald Calvert, was shot dead in a dispute over pirate radio stations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fortunes Tracks
Sort by
You've Got Your Troubles
The Fortunes
You've Got Your Troubles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gtb1j.jpglink
You've Got Your Troubles
Last played on
Caroline
The Fortunes
Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049ty74.jpglink
Caroline
Last played on
Freedom Come Freedom Go
The Fortunes
Freedom Come Freedom Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049ty74.jpglink
Freedom Come Freedom Go
Last played on
Here It Comes Again
The Fortunes
Here It Comes Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049ty74.jpglink
Here It Comes Again
Last played on
Storm In A Teacup
The Fortunes
Storm In A Teacup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049ty74.jpglink
Storm In A Teacup
Last played on
This Golden Ring
The Fortunes
This Golden Ring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049ty74.jpglink
This Golden Ring
Last played on
The Fortunes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist