Danny L Harle
Danny L Harle Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Eisner Harle is a British music producer and composer who records under the alias Danny L Harle. He is signed to the London-based PC Music label and is a member of Dux Content with A. G. Cook. His songs have been described as among the more chart-friendly work from the offbeat label.
Danny L Harle Performances & Interviews
- PC music meets early music - Danny L Harle and Pawel Siwczak in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yd46w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yd46w.jpg2017-03-29T23:30:00.000ZPC music meets early music - Danny L Harle and Pawel Siwczak in Session for Late Junctionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ycznp
PC music meets early music - Danny L Harle and Pawel Siwczak in Session
- Listen - PC Music meets Early Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wytt5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wytt5.jpg2017-03-15T15:35:00.000ZPreview of the latest Late Junction Collaboration Session, Danny L Harle & Pawel Siwczakhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wyscd
Listen - PC Music meets Early Music
Danny L Harle Tracks
In My Dreams
Danny L Harle
In My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
In My Dreams
Last played on
Bull Interlude
Danny L Harle
Bull Interlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Bull Interlude
Performer
Last played on
Me4u
Danny L Harle
Me4u
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Me4u
Last played on
Blue Angel (feat. Clairo)
Danny L Harle
Blue Angel (feat. Clairo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Blue Angel (feat. Clairo)
Last played on
Supernatural
Danny L Harle
Supernatural
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Supernatural
Last played on
Broken Flowers
Danny L Harle
Broken Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f0gb5.jpglink
Broken Flowers
Last played on
After The Afterparty (Danny L Harle Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty)
Charli XCX
After The Afterparty (Danny L Harle Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023r4l1.jpglink
After The Afterparty (Danny L Harle Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty)
Last played on
Other Passacaglia
Danny L Harle
Other Passacaglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Other Passacaglia
Performer
Last played on
Late Junction Session: How Passacaglia
Danny L Harle
Late Junction Session: How Passacaglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Late Junction Session: How Passacaglia
Performer
Late Junction Session: Missed Exit
Danny L Harle
Late Junction Session: Missed Exit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Late Junction Session: Missed Exit
Performer
Late Junction Session: Interview
Danny L Harle
Late Junction Session: Interview
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Late Junction Session: Interview
Performer
Late Junction Session: Heaven
Danny L Harle
Late Junction Session: Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Late Junction Session: Heaven
Performer
Super Natural (Autoerotique Remix) (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)
Danny L Harle
Super Natural (Autoerotique Remix) (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Super Natural (Autoerotique Remix) (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)
Last played on
Broken Flowers (DJ Q Remix)
Danny L Harle
Broken Flowers (DJ Q Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Broken Flowers (DJ Q Remix)
Last played on
Special (Danny L Harle Remix)
Billon
Special (Danny L Harle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjwx.jpglink
Special (Danny L Harle Remix)
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
Scott Brown
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
Pillowtalk (Danny L Harle Remix)
ZAYN
Pillowtalk (Danny L Harle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jc14v.jpglink
Pillowtalk (Danny L Harle Remix)
ID
Danny L Harle
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
ID
Without You (Trance Edit)
Danny L Harle
Without You (Trance Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Without You (Trance Edit)
Supernatural (Autoerotique Remix)
Danny L Harle
Supernatural (Autoerotique Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Supernatural (Autoerotique Remix)
In My Dreams (Savant Bootleg)
Danny L Harle
In My Dreams (Savant Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
In My Dreams (Savant Bootleg)
Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix)
Danny L Harle
Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix)
Can't Sleep Love (Danny L Harle Remix)
Pentatonix
Can't Sleep Love (Danny L Harle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
Can't Sleep Love (Danny L Harle Remix)
ID
Danny L Harle
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3xlx.jpglink
ID
Superlove (Danny L Harle Remix)
Tinashe
Superlove (Danny L Harle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5byc.jpglink
Superlove (Danny L Harle Remix)
