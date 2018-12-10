Prefab SproutFormed 1978
Prefab Sprout
1978
Biography
Prefab Sprout are an English pop band from Witton Gilbert, County Durham, England who rose to fame during the 1980s. Nine of their albums have reached the Top 40 in the UK Albums Chart, and one of their singles, "The King of Rock 'n' Roll", peaked at number seven in the UK Singles Chart. The band formed in 1978 in Newcastle.
Their 1985 album Steve McQueen was released in the US with the title Two Wheels Good and peaked at number 180 in the Billboard 200. Frontman Paddy McAloon is regarded as one of the great songwriters of his era and the band have been described as "one of the most beloved British pop bands of the '80s and '90s".
JOHNNY JOHNNY (ORIGINALLY - GOODBYE LUCILLE #1)
Prefab Sprout
JOHNNY JOHNNY (ORIGINALLY - GOODBYE LUCILLE #1)
The King of Rock 'N' Roll
Prefab Sprout
The King of Rock 'N' Roll
The King of Rock 'N' Roll
When Love Breaks Down
Prefab Sprout
When Love Breaks Down
When Love Breaks Down
Cars And Girls
Prefab Sprout
Cars And Girls
Cars And Girls
Don't Sing
Prefab Sprout
Don't Sing
Don't Sing
Goodbye Lucille #1
Prefab Sprout
Goodbye Lucille #1
Goodbye Lucille #1
Wild Horses
Prefab Sprout
Wild Horses
Wild Horses
Hey Manhattan
Prefab Sprout
Hey Manhattan
Hey Manhattan
