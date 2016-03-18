Shelley Fisher
Shelley Fisher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fd43eac-6b48-4e05-a009-5e354e9cbb9a
Shelley Fisher Tracks
Sort by
I'll Leave You Girl
Shelley Fisher
I'll Leave You Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Leave You Girl
Last played on
Girl I Love You
Shelley Fisher
Girl I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl I Love You
Last played on
Shelley Fisher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist