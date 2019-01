Zbigniew Namysłowski (born September 9, 1939) is a Polish jazz alto saxophonist, flautist, cellist, trombonist, pianist and composer born in Warsaw, perhaps best known for appearing on the Krzysztof Komeda album Astigmatic. He has collaborated in the past with such artists as Janusz Muniak, Leszek Możdżer, Michał Urbaniak and Andrzej Trzaskowski.

