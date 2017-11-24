Trevor Anthony
Trevor Anthony Tracks
'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene (King Arthur)
'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene (King Arthur)
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
Benjamin Britten
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
Noye's fludde - children's opera in 1 act Op.59
Past BBC Events
Proms 1960: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-10T04:56:57
10
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1955-09-16T04:56:57
16
Sep
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1950-09-07T04:56:57
7
Sep
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1949: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1949-09-03T04:56:57
3
Sep
1949
Proms 1949: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1948: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-18T04:56:57
18
Aug
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Trevor Anthony Links
