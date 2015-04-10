Acid KingSan Francisco doom/stoner metal band. Formed 1993
Acid King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fc5d8e8-240c-4c0e-85b5-d5a2650a362c
Acid King Biography (Wikipedia)
Acid King is a stoner metal band from San Francisco, California. It was formed in 1993 by frontwoman Lori S., drummer Joey Osbourne and bassist Peter Lucas. Acid King have since recorded four studio albums and two EPs with a series of bassists.
The band's name was inspired by the crimes of Ricky Kasso, who murdered his friend Gary Lauwers in Northport, New York on June 19, 1984. Kasso was nicknamed "Acid King" by his peers due to his chronic hallucinogenic drug use. The band's debut EP features a photograph of Kasso on its cover. The band itself has also been featured in two books – The Encyclopedia of Heavy Metal and the A to Z of Doom, Gothic & Stoner Metal – both published in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Acid King Tracks
Sort by
Coming Down From Outer Space
Acid King
Coming Down From Outer Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Down From Outer Space
Last played on
Acid King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist