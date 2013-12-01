Clan of XymoxFormed 1984
Clan of Xymox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fc54353-dcd0-47b1-bb59-7bd2974df829
Clan of Xymox Biography (Wikipedia)
Clan of Xymox, also known as simply Xymox, are a Dutch rock band formed in 1981. Clan of Xymox featured a trio of songwriters — Pieter Nooten, Ronny Moorings and Anka Wolbert — and gained success in the 1980s, releasing their first two albums on 4AD, before releasing their third and fourth albums on Wing Records and scoring a hit single in the United States. Their 1980s releases included synthpop/electronic dance music. Though the band is still active and continues to tour and release records, of the original songwriters (Nooten, Moorings and Wolbert), only Moorings remains in the band today.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clan of Xymox Tracks
Sort by
The Beginning
Clan of Xymox
The Beginning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beginning
Last played on
Strange 9 To 9
Clan of Xymox
Strange 9 To 9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange 9 To 9
Last played on
Seventh Time
Clan of Xymox
Seventh Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventh Time
Last played on
Clan of Xymox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist