Ingrid MichaelsonBorn 8 December 1979
Ingrid Michaelson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvht.jpg
1979-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fc494a1-9109-4081-a455-2d05bea9d2bf
Ingrid Michaelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingrid Ellen Michaelson is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her first album, Slow the Rain, was released in 2005, and she has since released six more albums, Girls and Boys, Be OK, Everybody, Human Again, Lights Out, and her most recent, It Doesn't Have to Make Sense. Her two highest-charting singles are "The Way I Am" and "Girls Chase Boys," at No. 37 and No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ingrid Michaelson Tracks
Sort by
Be Ok
Ingrid Michaelson
Be Ok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Be Ok
Last played on
Everybody
Ingrid Michaelson
Everybody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
You And I
Ingrid Michaelson
You And I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
You And I
Last played on
Girls Chase Boys
Ingrid Michaelson
Girls Chase Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3dvm.jpglink
Girls Chase Boys
Last played on
Home
Ingrid Michaelson
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Are We There Yet
Ingrid Michaelson
Are We There Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Are We There Yet
Last played on
ONE NIGHT TOWN
Ingrid Michaelson
ONE NIGHT TOWN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
ONE NIGHT TOWN
Last played on
Fire
Ingrid Michaelson
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
This Is War
Ingrid Michaelson
This Is War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
This Is War
Last played on
Blood Brothers
Ingrid Michaelson
Blood Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Blood Brothers
Last played on
I'm Through
Ingrid Michaelson
I'm Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
I'm Through
Last played on
Do It Now
Ingrid Michaelson
Do It Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Do It Now
Last played on
Ghost
Ingrid Michaelson
Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvht.jpglink
Ghost
Last played on
Ingrid Michaelson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist