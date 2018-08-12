Philippe EntremontBorn 7 June 1934
Philippe Entremont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fc11988-003a-430f-8a6d-8453869fdd04
Philippe Entremont Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Entremont (born 7 June 1934) is a French classical pianist and conductor. His recordings as a pianist include concertos by Tchaikovsky, Maurice Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Saint-Saëns and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Entremont Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.94 in G major, "Surprise"
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.94 in G major, "Surprise"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No.94 in G major, "Surprise"
Last played on
Overture from Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op.43)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture from Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op.43)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Overture from Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op.43)
Last played on
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London', Hob.1.104
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London', Hob.1.104
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London', Hob.1.104
Last played on
Symphony No.2 'The Age Of Anxiety' (Masque)
Leonard Bernstein
Symphony No.2 'The Age Of Anxiety' (Masque)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Symphony No.2 'The Age Of Anxiety' (Masque)
Last played on
Symphony No.2 (The Age of Anxiety) (excerpt)
Leonard Bernstein
Symphony No.2 (The Age of Anxiety) (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Symphony No.2 (The Age of Anxiety) (excerpt)
Last played on
Relâche (Act 2)
Erik Satie
Relâche (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Relâche (Act 2)
Last played on
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
Philippe Entremont
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbj7p.jpglink
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
Orchestra
Last played on
Le tombeau de Couperin (feat. Philippe Entremont)
Maurice Ravel
Le tombeau de Couperin (feat. Philippe Entremont)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le tombeau de Couperin (feat. Philippe Entremont)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egmhn3
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-09T05:10:58
9
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Philippe Entremont Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist