Epic Soundtracks was the stage name of the British musician Kevin Paul Godfrey (23 March 1959 – 6 November 1997). Born in Croydon, Surrey, he was brought up in Solihull, Midlands with his brother Adrian Nicholas, who was known as Nikki Sudden (1956–2006).

In 1972, Godfrey and Nicholas formed the nucleus of what was to become the post-punk rock group Swell Maps, with "Soundtracks" on drums and piano, and "Sudden" on guitar and vocals.

Soundtracks later played drums for Crime & the City Solution and These Immortal Souls. In 1991, Soundtracks decided to focus on his own songwriting career, and began the series of recordings that comprised his three solo records. As a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist he released three critically acclaimed solo albums, and two more were released posthumously.

Notable fans of Soundtracks' solo work include Evan Dando and Thurston Moore.[citation needed] Dave Graney paid tribute to Soundtracks with the song "A Boy Named Epic" on The Royal Dave Graney Show's 2003 album The Brother Who Lived. Arthur Lee's backing band, Baby Lemonade, paid tribute as well, with a song off their 2001 High Life Suite LP called,"Song for Epic".[citation needed]