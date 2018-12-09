AmbrosiaL.A. prog rock band. Formed 1970
Ambrosia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fbed090-3b82-4766-b1e8-abab89e47417
Ambrosia Biography (Wikipedia)
Ambrosia is an American rock band formed in southern California in 1970. Ambrosia had five Top 40 hit singles released between 1975 and 1980, including the Top 5 hits "How Much I Feel" and "Biggest Part of Me". Most of the original band members have been active with the group continuously for well over 25 years to the present day.
Ambrosia currently tours internationally and has worked in the past and present with Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Alan Parsons, Bruce Hornsby, and most recently Michael McDonald, among other notable artists. In 2015 the group released a new single, and plans to release an album of all-new material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ambrosia Tracks
Sort by
Biggest Part of Me
Ambrosia
Biggest Part of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Biggest Part of Me
Last played on
How Much I Feel
Ambrosia
How Much I Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Much I Feel
Last played on
You're The Only Woman
Ambrosia
You're The Only Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Only Woman
Last played on
Yacht
Ambrosia
Yacht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yacht
Last played on
Ambrosia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist