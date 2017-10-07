Maurice JohnstoneBorn 1900. Died 1976
Maurice Johnstone
1900
Maurice Johnstone Tracks
Tarn Hows - A Cumbrian rhapsody
Maurice Johnstone
Tarn Hows - A Cumbrian rhapsody
Tarn Hows - A Cumbrian rhapsody
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-14T05:21:02
14
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-26T05:21:02
26
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1937: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
1937-09-15T05:21:02
15
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
