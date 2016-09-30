Wands (ワンズ) (stylized as WANDS) were a Japanese rock band formed in 1991 as a three-member group. The band, throughout nine years of activity, had two vocalists, guitarists and keyboardists. Show Wesugi (vocalist), Hiroshi Shibasaki (guitarist), Kousuke Oshima (keyboardist) are the original member of the band. Shinya Kimura joined them after Oshima separate early. In 1997, Wesugi and Hiroshi left the band, so then Shinya reformed the band with Jiro Waku (vocalist) and Issei Sugimoto (guitarist). However, the group was officially disbanded in 2000. Wands belonged to the Being music agency.