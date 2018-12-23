Mustafa ZahidPakistani Rock singer. Born 18 December 1984
Mustafa Zahid
1984-12-18
Mustafa Zahid Biography (Wikipedia)
Mustafa Zahid (Urdu: مصطفی زاہد; born 18 December 1984) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter who achieved success with his 2006 singles "Toh Phir Aao" and "Tera Mera Rishta". He is also the band leader and the lead vocalist of Roxen, a rock band which was formed in 2004.
Mustafa Zahid Performances & Interviews
Mustafa Zahid Tracks
Toh Phir Aao (Remix)
Mustafa Zahid
Hum Jee Lenge (Rock Version)
Mustafa Zahid
Meray Saathiya
Roxen
Khuda Ke Liye (Remix)
Mustafa Zahid
Zaroorat
Mustafa Zahid
