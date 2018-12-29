Gloria JonesUS singer/songwriter, known for "Tainted Love". Born 19 October 1945
Gloria Jones
1945-10-19
Gloria Jones Biography
Gloria Richetta Jones (born October 19, 1945) is an American singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. She recorded the 1965 hit song "Tainted Love". She was the girlfriend of glam rock artist Marc Bolan of the band T. Rex until his death in 1977, and was a member of the band, as a keyboardist and backing vocalist, from 1973 to 1976.
Tainted Love
Tainted Love
Tainted Love
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Come Go With Me.
Come Go With Me.
Come Go With Me.
