Alan Feinberg (born in New York City) is an American classical pianist. He has premiered over 300 works by such composers as John Adams (composer), Milton Babbitt, John Harbison, Charles Ives, Steve Reich, and Charles Wuorinen, as well as the premiere of Mel Powell's Pulitzer Prize winning Duplicates. He is an experienced performer of both classical and contemporary music and is well known for recitals that pair old and new music.