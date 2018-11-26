Alan Feinberg
Alan Feinberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Feinberg (born in New York City) is an American classical pianist. He has premiered over 300 works by such composers as John Adams (composer), Milton Babbitt, John Harbison, Charles Ives, Steve Reich, and Charles Wuorinen, as well as the premiere of Mel Powell's Pulitzer Prize winning Duplicates. He is an experienced performer of both classical and contemporary music and is well known for recitals that pair old and new music.
Alan Feinberg Tracks
Aeolian Harp
Henry Cowell
Aeolian Harp
Aeolian Harp
On The Dominant Divide (Grand Pianola Music movement III)
John Adams & Alan Feinberg
On The Dominant Divide (Grand Pianola Music movement III)
On The Dominant Divide (Grand Pianola Music movement III)
Composer
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
John Adams
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
Amy Beach
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
Bamboula
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Bamboula
Bamboula
Manchega, Op 38
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Manchega, Op 38
Manchega, Op 38
It Takes Twelve To Tango
Milton Babbitt
It Takes Twelve To Tango
It Takes Twelve To Tango
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Grand Pianola Music
John Adams
Grand Pianola Music
Grand Pianola Music
A La Chinoise Op. 39
Leo Ornstein
A La Chinoise Op. 39
A La Chinoise Op. 39
Prelude
Conlon Nancarrow
Prelude
Prelude
The Aeolian Harp
Henry Cowell
The Aeolian Harp
The Aeolian Harp
Concerto in C sharp minor
H H A (Mrs) Beach, Alan Feinberg & Nashville S O
Concerto in C sharp minor
Concerto in C sharp minor
Composer
Orchestra
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, Op 45 (4th mvt)
Amy Beach
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, Op 45 (4th mvt)
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, Op 45 (4th mvt)
4th movement; Allegro conscioltezza from Piano concerto in C sharp minor, Op.45 (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn, Alan Feinberg & Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Amy Beach
4th movement; Allegro conscioltezza from Piano concerto in C sharp minor, Op.45 (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn, Alan Feinberg & Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec9j5v
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-17T05:12:36
17
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
