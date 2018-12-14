Kurt WagnerBorn 1958
Kurt Wagner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fb3ef7d-c947-4f7e-8627-69e93ef4bdd0
Kurt Wagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Wagner (born 1959) is an American musician, and the singer and songwriter of the Nashville-based alternative country band Lambchop. In 2015 he launched an electronic music project named HeCTA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kurt Wagner Tracks
Sort by
Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)
DJ Koze
Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Last played on
You're A Big Girl Now (6 Music Session, 2 Nov 2008)
Kurt Wagner
You're A Big Girl Now (6 Music Session, 2 Nov 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slipped, Dissolved And Loosed (6 Music Session, 2 Nov 2008)
Kurt Wagner
Slipped, Dissolved And Loosed (6 Music Session, 2 Nov 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gangs Of Rome (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Ashley Beedle Presents... MAVIS
Gangs Of Rome (feat. Kurt Wagner)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gangs Of Rome (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Performer
Last played on
A Case For Vinyl
Kurt Wagner
A Case For Vinyl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Case For Vinyl
Last played on
Give it (feat. Kurt Wagner)
X‐Press 2
Give it (feat. Kurt Wagner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Give it (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Last played on
Give It (Dab Hands Remix) (feat. Kurt Wagner)
X‐Press 2
Give It (Dab Hands Remix) (feat. Kurt Wagner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Give It (Dab Hands Remix) (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Last played on
Picking Wild Mountain Berries (feat. Cortney Tidwell)
Kurt Wagner
Picking Wild Mountain Berries (feat. Cortney Tidwell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picking Wild Mountain Berries (feat. Cortney Tidwell)
Last played on
Gangs Of Rome
Kurt Wagner
Gangs Of Rome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gangs Of Rome
Last played on
Kurt Wagner Links
Back to artist