Kirsty HawkshawBorn 26 October 1969
Kirsty Hawkshaw
Kirsty Hawkshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirsty Hawkshaw (born 26 October 1969) is an English electronic music vocalist and songwriter. In addition to her work as a solo artist, she is known as the lead vocalist of Opus III, and her collaborative work with other musicians and producers.
Kirsty Hawkshaw Tracks
Dreaming (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw)
BT
Nothing Can Replace Us (John B Remix)
Kirsty Hawkshaw
Kirsty Hawkshaw Links
