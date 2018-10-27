Cliff BennettBorn 4 June 1940
Cliff Bennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1faf6577-58af-4017-ac49-0f7146c96a55
Cliff Bennett Tracks
Sort by
One Way Love
Cliff Bennett
One Way Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Way Love
Last played on
Got To Get You Into My Life
Cliff Bennett
Got To Get You Into My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Get You Into My Life
Last played on
Got to Get You Into My Life
Cliff Bennett
Got to Get You Into My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got to Get You Into My Life
Performer
Last played on
I'll Take You Home
Cliff Bennett
I'll Take You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take You Home
Last played on
Never Knew Lovin' Could Be So Doggone Good
Cliff Bennett
Never Knew Lovin' Could Be So Doggone Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In The U.S.S.R
Cliff Bennett
Back In The U.S.S.R
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In The U.S.S.R
Last played on
Cliff Bennett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist