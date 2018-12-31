Cédric Steinmyller (born 30 November 1991), best known by his stage name Klingande, is a French DJ and tropical house producer with a prominent use of the piano and the saxophone. Klingande was originally a duo, until 2015, consisting of Steinmyller and fellow Frenchman Edgar Catry (born 1991). The name Klingande is pronounced, which is Swedish for "chiming".