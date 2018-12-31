KlingandeCédric Steinmyller, French DJ. Formed December 2012
Cédric Steinmyller (born 30 November 1991), best known by his stage name Klingande, is a French DJ and tropical house producer with a prominent use of the piano and the saxophone. Klingande was originally a duo, until 2015, consisting of Steinmyller and fellow Frenchman Edgar Catry (born 1991). The name Klingande is pronounced, which is Swedish for "chiming".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
