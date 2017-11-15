Soundsci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1fa93e64-b497-4cca-bc42-7eaad60af2e7
Soundsci Tracks
Sort by
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
Son of Sam
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5yq.jpglink
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
Last played on
The Illness
Soundsci
The Illness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Illness
Last played on
Playlists featuring Soundsci
Soundsci Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist