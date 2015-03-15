Ernest R. BallBorn 22 July 1878. Died 3 May 1927
1878-07-22
Ernest Roland Ball (July 22, 1878 – May 3, 1927) was an American singer and songwriter, most famous for composing the music for the song "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" in 1912. He was not himself Irish.
Mother Machree
Joe Locke
Mother Machree
Mother Machree
