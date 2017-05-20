Harold JonesJazz drummer. Born 27 February 1940
Harold Jones
1940-02-27
Harold Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Jones (born February 27, 1940) is an American traditional pop and jazz drummer who is best known as the drummer for Tony Bennett and for his five years with the Count Basie Orchestra.
In a career spanning six decades, Jones has toured and recorded with Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, Herbie Hancock, B.B. King, and Ray Charles. He has also played with major symphony orchestras, including those in Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vienna.
Harold Jones Tracks
I Didn'T Know What Time It Was
Roland Hanna, Joe Pass, Harold Jones & Sarah Vaughan
I Didn'T Know What Time It Was
I Didn'T Know What Time It Was
Will You Still Be Mine?
Gene Harris
Will You Still Be Mine?
Will You Still Be Mine?
Autumn Leaves
Sarah Vaughan
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
