Ashley Michelle Tisdale (born July 2, 1985) is an American actress, singer, and film producer. During her childhood, Tisdale was featured in over 100 advertisements and had minor roles in television and theatre. She achieved mainstream success as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. This success was heightened when she starred as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise. The film series proved to be a huge success for Disney and earned a large following. The success of the films led to Tisdale signing with Warner Bros. Records, releasing her debut album, Headstrong (2007), through the label. The album was a commercial success, earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She starred as Candace Flynn in the animated series Phineas & Ferb from 2007 to 2015.

Tisdale's second studio album, Guilty Pleasure (2009), was released to less commercial success than its predecessor. Tisdale would part ways with Warner Bros. Records following the release of the album. During this time, Tisdale began appearing in more films and returned to television with shows such as Hellcats (2010). Tisdale's production company Blondie Girl Productions, first formed in 2008, signed a multi-year production deal with Relativity Media in 2010; Tisdale would produce shows such as Miss Advised (2012) as part of the deal. Tisdale starred in the High School Musical spin-off film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011), releasing a soundtrack to promote the film. This marked her final portrayal of the character to date.