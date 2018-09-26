John JamesWelsh acoustic/folk guitarist. Born 1943
John James
1943
John James Biography (Wikipedia)
John James (born 1947) is a Welsh fingerstyle guitarist and songwriter. He is best known for his compositions for the guitar and of blues, folk, ragtime, jazz, and classical tunes.
John James Tracks
Ragtime Millionaire (Radio 1 Session, 30 Sep 1970)
Ostrich Walk (Radio 1 Session, 30 Sep 1970)
Feelin' My Way
If You Quit Me Baby (Radio 1 Session, 30 Sep 1970)
Raggedy Jazz (Radio 1 Session, 30 Sep 1970)
Once I Lived By The Sea (Radio 1 Session, 30 Sep 1970)
Heaven on the Ground (feat. Emily King)
Easy Street
Morning Brings The Light
