Steve "S. J." Watson (born 1971) is an English writer. He debuted in 2011 with the thriller novel Before I Go to Sleep. Rights to publish the book have been sold in 42 different countries around the world and it has gone on to be an international bestseller.
Watson was born in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands. He studied Physics at the University of Birmingham and then moved to London, where he worked in various hospitals and specialized as an audiologist in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing-impaired children. In the evenings and weekends he wrote fiction.
My Time
S. J. Watson
My Time
My Time
Last played on
Born To Boogie
S. J. Watson
Born To Boogie
Born To Boogie
Last played on
Wanna Sing a Show Tune
Nelson L, S. J. Watson, Ball G & Gettinger D
Wanna Sing a Show Tune
Wanna Sing a Show Tune
Performer
Last played on
