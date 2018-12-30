Sally BurgessMezzo-soprano, opera director. Born 9 October 1953
Sally Burgess
1953-10-09
Sally Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Burgess FRCM (born 9 Oct 1953) is a South African-born British operatic lyric mezzo-soprano, opera director, and educator. She has been a Fellow and Professor of Vocal Studies at the Royal College of Music since 2004, as well as teaching stagecraft. She has also taught at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Bill
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Orpheus in the Underworld (Act 1: excerpt)
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
You Are Love
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 03
Royal College of Music
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 03
Royal College of Music
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist